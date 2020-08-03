Health officials push for MA to move back a phase after new spike in cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over the weekend Massachusetts saw a small increase in COVID-19 cases.

It all started last week when the positive test rate broke 2 percent for the first time in over a month. And this weekend more than 600 new positive cases were reported which has health professionals on high alert.

Massachusetts Medical Society President Dr. David Rosman took to Twitter on Sunday where he said the freedom allotted in phase three could be contributing to higher case numbers.

Gov. Baker also expressed his concerns about people not following public health guidelines, especially at private house parties. He even tossed around the idea of limiting gathering sizes which are currently set at 25 people for indoor events and 100 people for outdoor events.

Gov. Baker hasn’t explicitly said what would move Massachusetts back a phase, but he noted that his administration is keeping a close eye on six key metrics: the positive test rate, deaths from COVID-19, hospitalizations, health care system readiness, testing capacity, and contact tracing capabilities.

The governor didn’t hold a news conference on Monday, but he is expected to address this issue later this week.