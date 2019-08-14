“Heroes among us” honored at State House

BOSTON (SHNS) – Residents from around Massachusetts gathered on Tuesday to be honored by the Boston Celtics for extraordinary actions.

The Celtics, with the State Lottery, held the annual “Heroes Among Us” award ceremony, to honor the 2018-19 recipients.

“I love this event because this is proof — every one of you are proof, you and your families — that when the situation confronts you, regular everyday people are going to do the right thing,” State Treasurer Deb Goldberg said.

The Heroes Among Us program started in 1997 and honors individuals who have made lasting contributions to their community. At each home game, the team and its fans honor a recipient with an in-game presentation. The program has honored over 850 people to date.

“Things occur, and we can’t expect most people to be heroic, it’s rare people,” said Bob Epstein, co-owner of the Celtics. “People in this room all have done something that everybody would admire.”

This year’s recipients range from Thaddeus Miles, from Lowell, who advocates for under-served young people and has started multiple nonprofits that provide opportunities for kids in Boston; to Max Velez, a four-year-old who called 911 when his grandmother had a medical emergency, describing her symptoms and leading EMTs to her.

The full list of recipients is on the Celtics website.

Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell said he admires all of the honorees and the work they have done.

“This is the best event the Celtics have,” he said. “You guys are heroes, you’re my hero. All I did was shoot a basketball, but what you guys have done is go and help other people, you’ve run into buildings, you’ve sacrificed, all the things that we know as good people, that we want our friends to be about.”