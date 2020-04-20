High court slashes candidate signature requirements

Voters masked against coronavirus line up at Riverside High School for Wisconsin’s primary election Tuesday April 7, 2020, in Milwaukee. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Solving an issue that Democrats have been at loggerheads over for weeks, the Supreme Judicial Court made clear Friday that the inaction of the Legislature left them with little choice but to intervene and reduce the signature-gathering requirements for candidates running in 2020.

The state’s highest court issued its ruling one day after hearing oral arguments in a lawsuit brought by three candidates running for offices with the highest and lowest requirements for collecting the signatures of voters.

The decision, written by Chief Justice Ralph Gants, ordered that requirements for all candidates seeking to appear on the Sept. 1 primary ballot be reduced by 50 percent in order to ensure easier access to the political process for office-seekers struggling to collect signatures from voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

The court also extended the deadline for candidates for state and county offices to submit signatures to local election clerks from April 28 until May 5, and will allow for some use of electronic signatures. The new May 5 deadline is consistent with the deadlines for candidates running for federal office.

“We emphasize that the declaration we make and the equitable relief we provide is limited to the primary election in these extraordinary circumstances, which is the sole subject of the case before us, and does not affect the minimum signature requirements for the general election this year or for the primary elections in any other year,” Gants wrote in the court’s decision.

Many candidates have been clamoring for weeks for relief from the signatures requirements, while others have said they’ve found ways around social distancing precautions by leaving nomination papers on unmanned tables with pens, or using the mail to send and retrieve papers.

After a few snags, the Senate on Thursday passed a bill to reduce the requirement by 50 percent for all candidates needing 1,000 or more signatures, which would have excluded itself and candidates for the House. House officials, however, told the News Service that bill was unlikely to pass that chamber.

That left the decision to the court.

“Here, where the filing deadline for nomination papers fast approaches, and the Legislature has yet to take decisive action, we have little choice but to provide equitable relief,” Gants wrote.

In the decision, he added: “No fair-minded person can dispute that the fundamental right to run for elective office has been unconstitutionally burdened or interfered with by the need to obtain the required ‘wet’ signatures in the midst of this pandemic.”

The lawsuit was brought by U.S. Senate candidates Kevin O’Connor, a Republican, U.S. House candidates Robbie Goldstein, a Democrat running the Eighth Congressional District, and Melissa Bower Smith, a Democrat running for the state House on the South Shore.

The candidate’s attorney Robert Jones, of Ropes and Gray, asked the SJC on Thursday to either waive signature requirements altogether, or reduce the totals by two-thirds. The plaintiffs were also seeking the extension and the use of electronic signatures.

The ruling allows for a limited use of electronic signatures, consistent with the recommendation of Secretary of State William Galvin, who had recommended to the court a remedy very similar to the one provided.

In order to meet their reduced requirements, the court said candidates can scan and post their nomination papers online for voters to print or download the image and either apply an electronic signature with a computer mouse or stylus, or sign the printed version, and return the form electronically or by mail.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Scott Kafker said he worried the court was being forced to “stray into territory reserved for the Legislature,” and his preferred remedy might have been to simply allow the full use of electronic signatures for campaigns to meet their statutory signature gathering requirements.

“In sum, while I agree with the court that the technological limitations described by the Secretary prevent us from replacing the in-person requirement with electronic signatures alone in the short time before the signatures are due, and require the multifaceted remedy the court proposes, I feel compelled to emphasize that those responsible for our election process must have the necessary tools to quickly adapt to the current pandemic and the future crises to follow,” Kafker wrote in his own opinion.

The court agreed with the plaintiffs that relief provided to candidates for all offices, not just federal and county candidates, and said it found a “rational connection” to reducing the totals by half.

Gants wrote that candidates had 41 days from Feb. 11 until March 23 when the governor issued an order limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, which is “almost exactly fifty percent” of the time between Feb. 11 and the new May 5 deadline.

The decision was cheered not just by the plaintiffs, but other candidates seeking office and struggling to meet their requirements.

Dave Cavell, a candidate for Congress in the Fourth District, Tweeted, “BREAKING: We won the signature gathering case!!! Signature requirement cut in half, electronic signatures allowed. This is a victory not just for campaigns, but for public safety and for democracy.”

O’Connor’s campaign said it was “satisfied” with the reduction by one half, and not two-thirds. The Republican started to make a big push for the change after his father contracted COVID-19 and he shared that his mother had been gathering signatures for his campaign until he ceased all collection activity.

“Today’s decision marks a victory for the people of Massachusetts, and is a rebuke to the legislature, which for weeks has failed to act to address this dangerous public policy conflict. The ruling serves the interests of public health and democracy. Of equal importance, it reinforces the fundamental principle that no one — not even entrenched political incumbents — are above our federal and state constitutions,” O’Connor said in a statement.

Goldstein, the lead plaintiff who is attempting to run in the primary against U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch, also said he was “pleased” with the outcome.

“As an infectious disease physician, I could not in good conscience put my campaign above the health and safety of countless volunteers and election clerks. I’m also proud to have had the opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with the other brave candidates as we led an important fight that could very well ripple across generations yet to come,” Goldstein said.

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey was among the candidates who had not yet gathered the 10,000 signatures required of him to qualify for the ballot. After telling the Boston Globe 10 days ago that it had about 7,000 signatures, campaign manager John Walsh said Friday said the incumbent now had requests for 20,896 additional nomination sheets, putting it on pace to collect more than 20,000 certified signatures by the deadline.

The campaign turned to its 4,500 volunteers, and asked supporters to get 10 of their friends to sign his papers, Walsh said.

“We recognize and applaud that the Supreme Judicial Court ruled today to alter signature requirements with the health and safety of the voters of Massachusetts in mind. Our campaign will continue to operate with this same commitment – to the best interests of Massachusetts families,” Walsh said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III had already announced this week that he had gathered 15,000 signatures to qualify for the primary ballot to run against Markey before the SJC’s decision.

And in the Sixth District, Democrat Angus McQuilken said he “still has work to do” to collect the reduced requirement of 1,000 signatures to run in the primary against U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, but is now confident he can get there.

“This is an important decision that protects ballot access and voter choice while recognizing the public health crisis that we’re in,” McQuilken said. “Our campaign still has work to do in collecting the necessary signatures, but with this issue resolved I am one hundred percent confident that we will get the signatures we need, make the primary ballot, and give voters in the 6th District a real choice for who should represent them in Congress.”