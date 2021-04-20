High schoolers expected back in classroom next month

BOSTON, MA: April 21, 2020: Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley, right, joins Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to provide an update on Coronavirus in the state during a press conference at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, Massachusetts.(Staff photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Ahead of an April 28 deadline for middle school students to be back in classrooms full-time, 218 middle schools serving about 660,000 students have already returned to fully in-person learning, Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said Tuesday.

That number doesn’t necessarily reflect how many students are participating in in-person learning — parents have the option to keep their students remote through the end of this school year.

Riley said he anticipates another 391 middle schools, serving about 126,000 students, will be reopened next week. Most elementary schools, except for those that received waivers, had an April 5 deadline to phase out remote learning, and Riley has not yet set a date for when high schools will be required to bring back their students.

“I anticipate that high school students will be expected to be in-person at some point next month, but we are in the process of finalizing those details,” he told the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.