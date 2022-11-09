BOSTON (WWLP) – The 73rd Governor of Massachusetts was chosen Tuesday night, but so weren’t a host of other candidates.

Healey and Driscoll may be the first female duo elected to the corner office, but they are not the only ones to have made history Tuesday night. Massachusetts Democrats won handily in the midterms with supermajorities in the legislature.

Democrats also wield power beyond the House and Senate, as all six executive offices are held by the left, and five of the six offices are held by women.

Andrea Campbell made history becoming the first Black woman elected Attorney General of Massachusetts, and won with over 60 percent of the vote.

Secretary of State Bill Galvin also made history, once he is inaugurated he will break the record of 28 years in statewide office. He said a goal of his is in civic education.

“I do think yesterday’s results suggest we had a lot of younger people participating and I’m happy for that. But I still think, at the school level, whether it’s high school, there needs to be more education about how government works and how decisions are made and I would like to get a permanent civic education process in place for public education,” said Galvin.

Treasurer Deb Goldberg easily won another term in office against Libertarian candidate Cristina Crawford. Also, in one of the most watched races, candidate of Auditor, Anthony Amore conceded to current State Senator Diana Dizoglio.

Healey also made history becoming the first openly gay woman elected governor in the country.