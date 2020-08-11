Holy Cross latest college to rethink fall plans

BOSTON (SHNS) – Worcester’s College of the Holy Cross is the latest Massachusetts college to back off on-campus plans for the fall and opt for a fully remote model instead.

In a Monday message to students and families, Holy Cross President Philip Boroughs wrote that school officials arrived at the decision with “great sadness and deep disappointment.” A “very limited” number of students will be allowed to live on campus.

Boroughs outlined several recent changes and developments that informed the decision, including the Baker administration travel order requiring most people arriving from other states to quarantine, tightened state gathering restrictions, “more restrictive guidelines” recommended by local officials for on-campus dining, and expected delays in testing results in the initial weeks of the semester.

“The restrictions and modifications that we would have to put in place to comply with the guidelines and to mitigate the spread of the virus on campus and in our local community would leave students with an extremely limited campus experience,” he wrote.