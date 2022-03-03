PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of the state’s economic development plan, twelve Gateway Cities across the state have been designated Transformative Development Initiative (TDI) districts, including Holyoke, Pittsfield and Springfield.

The state announced the $23.7 million investment in Gateway Cities over three years, more than doubling the size of the program, which currently operates TDI districts in five Gateway Cities.

The new TDI district communities are: Attleboro, Barnstable (Hyannis), Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, New Bedford, Revere, Springfield, Taunton, and Worcester. There will also be an extension of an existing district in Fall River.

“Designation as a TDI District will allow these 13 Gateway City neighborhoods the access to financial, organizational, and technical resources that can help create thriving local economies,” Polito said. With the TDI program, MassDevelopment seeks “to engage community members, implement local economic development initiatives, and spur further public and private investment.”

Defined by the Massachusetts General Laws, Gateway Cities are small-to-midsized cities in Massachusetts (population of between 35,000 and 250,000) that anchor regional economies around the state, with below state average household incomes and educational attainment rates.

The state’s 26 Gateway Cities are Attleboro, Barnstable, Brockton, Chelsea, Chicopee, Everett, Fall River, Fitchburg, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Leominster, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Methuen, New Bedford, Peabody, Pittsfield, Quincy, Revere, Salem, Springfield, Taunton, Westfield, and Worcester.

You can learn more about the TDI program at the MassDevelopment website.