BOSTON (WWLP) – The last day that Massachusetts lawmakers had to file amendments on a massive reform package for the Holyoke Soldiers Home was on Monday.

22News explains the changes that could be headed our way. The COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home shined a light on some of the management issues at the facility. Well, a bill here at the statehouse aims to change that.

State senators had until 2 p.m. on Monday to submit amendments to a massive reform bill for the state’s two soldiers’ homes. House lawmakers passed their version of the bill two weeks ago now and it’s the Senate’s turn to follow suit.

In the house’s version, lawmakers establish a clear reporting structure for any incidents that may occur at the state run veteran facilities. The Senate’s version aims to do the same, but lawmakers tell me that it will also gives the families of veterans more of a say when it comes to their loved ones care.

“Our expectation, our hope I should say is that by having that family member of a resident on the board, it’s going to ensure that we are constantly getting information and again concerns,” said Senator John Velis of Westfield.

These reforms are long overdue according to members of the legislature. State senators plan to begin their debate on this topic on Thursday at 1 p.m. 22News will be keeping a close eye on this issue and we will provide you updates on the bill’s status as soon as they are available.