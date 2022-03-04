BOSTON (WWLP) – State Senators will soon vote on a reform package for the Holyoke Soldiers’ home but their bill is a little different than the one that emerged from the House.

The House and Senate have both filed bills to change the way the two soldiers’ homes are managed. While the bills are very similar, they differ in several key areas. House lawmakers have already approved their version of the reform package and now it’s the Senate’s turn.

In the House’s version, lawmakers establish a clear reporting structure for any incidents that may occur in the future at the state run veteran facilities. The Senate’s version will do the same but it also gives the families of veterans more of a say when it comes to their loved ones care.

“We’re actually going to put a family member of a resident on the board and I think that’s really, really important,” said Westfield Senator John Velis.

These reforms have been years in the making after COVID-19 took the lives of 77 veterans inside the Holyoke Soldiers Home. Lawmakers vowed to do all they can to make sure something like that never happens again.

Now the Senate plans to debate their version of the bill next week. It will then go to a conference committee where members of the House and Senate will finalize the bill’s language. 22News will continue to work for you and follow this matter as it progresses.