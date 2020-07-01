Holyoke Soldiers’ Home reforms could be held up by investigations

BOSTON (WWLP) – The governor’s investigation just happened to be the first one to release information on the situation inside the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

There are still several investigations that are ongoing, including one from the House which could slow down the reforms filed by the governor. Several of the changes that the governor wants to make have to do with how a new superintendent is chosen and how the Home itself is inspected moving forward.

House Speaker Rober Deleo has been vocal about wanting to create a committee to conduct its own Holyoke investigation.

In fact, the speaker responded to the governor’s reforms saying quote, “We’re not going to try and fix a problem before we know the full scope of the problem.”

Even though Senate President Karen Spilka seems to be in line with the Governor on this issue, waiting for the House to finish their investigation could push off some of the critical reforms that the Governor believes are necessary right now.

The legislature has until the end of the month to debate, and vote on the reforms or they will have to be pushed off until the start of the next session.