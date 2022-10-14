BOSTON (WWLP) – The temperature is starting to drop, and soon, if you haven’t already, you will be reaching for your thermostats.

Everything is costing more nowadays, and unfortunately, home heating costs are expected to go up this winter as well. This week a group of bipartisan lawmakers sent a letter to DPU expressing concern about what is in store for Massachusetts residents.

Over 100 lawmakers signed onto the letter sent to the Department of Public Utilities this week urging the department to protect residents from rate increases. In September, National Grid announced that many of its 1.3 million electric customers in Massachusetts will be receiving “significantly higher” bills this winter.

Natural gas customers are also in line for a 28.6% increase. The average cost for a gallon of home heating oil is up to $5.30 cents, a 64.7% increase from this time last year. The cost of propane has also increased.

Representative Orlando Ramos, who co-wrote the letter, is extremely concerned. ” We can’t allow Eversource and other utility companies to continue to raise their rates when people are still suffering and the amount of money that they’re making in their paycheck is not going up. It just makes it difficult for families able to afford these rate hikes.”

Most utility providers turn to the crisis in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, and inflation as to why costs are increasing. In the letter to the DPU, the lawmakers emphasized that rate increases to this degree will impact the most vulnerable, while companies like Eversource make record profits.

Eversource shared in a statement: “We procure energy supply for our customers on the competitive wholesale market in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, and do not earn a profit on the cost of energy supply, only charging customers what is paid to generators for producing the power.”

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources predicts that this coming winter will be colder than last year’s. In the letter, lawmakers also stress that rate increases are much more than just a cost issue, but a public safety issue.