BOSTON (SHNS) – Hospital closures put Bay Staters’ lives at risk by forcing people to travel further and wait longer for treatment, health care workers and community members said Thursday.

Lynn, for example, is the state’s largest city without a hospital, which means some residents must travel 30 minutes to Salem to receive care. Every single minute represents “more danger,” said Yousif Abdallah, director of the North Shore Labor Council.

Abdallah and fellow advocates urged lawmakers to embrace proposals from Rep. Peter Capano and Sen. Paul Mark (H 2143 / S 1406) that would establish a mechanism for state receivership of hospitals or free-standing clinics that are pending closure, yet provide “essential health services.”

When hospitals are slated to shut down, communities are not given a “fighting chance to keep their health services safe,” Abdallah told the Joint Committee on Public Health. Good-paying jobs are also lost amid hospital closures, including certified nursing assistants, phlebotomists and custodians, Abdallah said.

The Department of Public Health is required by existing regulations to hold a public hearing on a proposed closure and gauge “whether the service provided by the hospital is necessary for preserving access and health status within the hospital’s service area.” But advocates told lawmakers that even when there’s public outcry over a closure and DPH deems services necessary, hospital executives still proceed with their plan.

A receivership option would allow state officials to stabilize and “potentially improve” hospital operations and ensure there’s a smooth transition to a new owner or operator, said Esther Hausman, a nurse midwife who previously worked at the North Shore Birth Center.

Beverly Hospital closed the facility — which Hausman described as the only birth center in eastern Massachusetts that was both open during the pandemic and stood for more than four decades — last year. It was a “devastating closure” exacerbated by the ongoing attack on “reproductive choice” across the country, Hausman said.

“There’s nothing the state can currently do to stop a facility from closing,” Hausman said. “No community is immune from these closures and the devastation that they bring. Massachusetts can do better.”

Former Rep. Edward Coppinger and Sen. Julian Cyr filed similar legislation (H 1175 / S 736) aimed at strengthening the hospital closure process and providing more community oversight. That proposal is pending before the Health Care Financing Committee, and it featured at a hearing last month.

Rep. Marjorie Decker, House chair of the Joint Committee on Public Health, said Thursday she and co-chair Cyr — alongside HCF co-chairs Sen. Cindy Friedman and Rep. John Lawn — are having “lots of conversations” with Beacon Hill leadership on the “really complicated issue” of hospital closures.

The outcomes are “dire and stark,” Decker said.

“So we’re not just passively listening to the testimony — we are actively engaging and trying to address solutions,” Decker said. “Our hospitals are really struggling. They are flailing on every level, and we are working hand in hand with our provider community, patient community and our hospital community.”

A longtime Lynn resident, Gayle Chandler described herself as one of the “many, many people” — including people of color and the working poor — affected by the closure of North Shore Medical Center’s Union Hospital campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. After a January 2016 hearing, DPH found the hospital’s service were “in fact necessary for preserving access and health status within NSMC’s service area,” but it closed anyway.

“Many of our residents rely on public transportation and must travel to Salem or Peabody to access care, which requires a minimum of 45 minutes on bus routes, including bus transfers,” Chandler told lawmakers. “In an emergency, this kind of distance can adversely affect patient outcomes. And when it’s not an emergency, people often forgo care because the travel is so arduous.”

Sen. Marc Pacheco said the state’s existing public hearing process is a “joke” and a “farce” as hospitals continue to shutter essential services. His separate proposal (S 1455) would strip medical health facilities or hospitals of their license until they resume care.

“Different versions of this proposed legislation are in different pieces of the legislative health care committees, and I think that’s a good thing because action on this issue is so long, long overdue,” Pacheco said. “This bill essentially says that essential services means essential services… You want to mess around, then you lose your license.”