Hospital strain may mean transfers, Sudders says

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders told health care providers that closing long-term care facilities to visitors was one of the most difficult decisions she made during the pandemic. (Screenshot)

BOSTON (SHNS) – As rising COVID-19 numbers translate to strain on hospitals and their staffs, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Wednesday that the state is working with hospitals to ensure all patients get the state they need, and those efforts may involve a transfer to another facility with more capacity.

If someone goes to an emergency room or their health care provider determines they need to be hospitalized, Sudders said, different paths for care are possible.

The patient might be cared for at that hospital for the duration of their stay, they might be stabilized and triaged there then transferred to another acute care hospital or the field hospitals in Lowell and Worcester, or, if the illness is not COVID-related, the patient may be transferred to another hospital in the same region.

The Lowell field hospital is slated to open Jan. 4.

“Please discuss with your health care providers where you can receive the best care possible and support them as they work tirelessly to deliver the care to all patients across the Commonwealth,” Sudders said.