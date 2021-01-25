Hospital workers plan standout at Faulkner

Boston Statehouse

by: Michael P. Norton, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (SHNS) – Health care workers plan a standout Tuesday at 11 a.m. outside Brigham & Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain to try and bring awareness to what 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers describes as “continued unmet needs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The union said in an advisory on Monday that hospital management has not responded to the supports workers requested in a letter on Dec. 15.

“Hospital management has refused hazard pay for workers while also refusing to appropriately staff the hospital,” the union said. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, workers have continued to provide critical, quality care to patients. They are overworked and not being listened to as they consistently demand the supports they need – and deserve – to recognize and respect their hard work and dedication.” 

