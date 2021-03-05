Hospitals still getting most doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts

Boston Statehouse

by: Colin A. Young, State House News Service

Posted: / Updated:
baystate medical center_208808

BOSTON (SHNS) – Of the almost 2.3 million vaccine doses that have been delivered to Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health said that 38 percent have gone to hospitals, 23 percent have gone to pharmacies and the federal program that vaccinates at nursing homes, 11 percent have gone to the state’s mass vaccination sites, and 10 percent have gone to local boards of health.

At last week’s oversight hearing on the administration’s vaccine rollout, some lawmakers said they were concerned that the state was funneling too many doses to mass vaccination sites at the expense of local options.

“We understand and completely concur that there cannot be one channel for administration to achieve effectiveness, efficiency, and equity,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said last week. “But there also can’t be unlimited channels when there is constrained supply. Until we have an unconstrained vast supply of vaccine, we must maintain a streamlined and tightly-managed distribution process.”

