Hospitals tout role in vaccination

BOSTON (SHNS) – The bulk of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered so far in Massachusetts have been via hospitals, according to a Monday morning newsletter from the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.

Using figures dated to March 18, the association said that 2.7 million of the 3.2 million doses shipped to the Bay State had been administered, and 34 percent of that total — more than 900,000 shots — had been administered by hospitals.

The location making up the next largest share were CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, at 22 percent, followed by mass vaccination sites, at 15 percent.

According to the Department of Public Health’s most recent weekly vaccine report, from March 18, 11 percent of the administered vaccine doses came from regional collaboratives, and 6 percent from community health centers.

As of Sunday, more than 2.9 million Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots had been delivered in Massachusetts, and 1,069,768 people were fully vaccinated, according to DPH data.

About 90 percent of the doses shipped to Massachusetts have made their way into people’s arms.