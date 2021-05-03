Hotel industry group predicts slow job recovery

BOSTON (SHNS) – As it urges Congress to take additional action, a national hotel industry group forecast Monday that Massachusetts will end 2021 with 14,000 fewer hotel jobs than it had before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association released state-by-state projections for hotel property jobs Monday, listing Massachusetts as one of 16 states where industry leaders expect employment to be down 10,000 positions or more compared to 2019.

The Bay State had 42,570 hotel workers in 2019, according to AHLA, a figure that dropped to 25,852 in 2020 after the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic. AHLA expects that Massachusetts will only recover a few thousand of those jobs this year and will end 2021 with 28,063 hotel workers.

AHLA is asking Congress for action on legislation known as the “Save Hotel Jobs Act” that would offer payroll grants and tax credits to lodging businesses to help soften the blow.

“While many other hard-hit industries have received targeted federal relief, the hotel industry has not. The Save Hotel Jobs Act will provide critical support to hotels and their workers during this crucial period,” AHLA President Chip Rogers said in a press release. “We need Congress to pass the Save Hotel Jobs Act to help hotels retain and rehire employees until travel demand, especially business travel, begins to come back.”