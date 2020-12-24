Hotel industry wants vaccine access

This undated image provided by Loews Hotels shows a guest room at Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla. Loews launched a campaign of short how-to videos called Loews Knows to share tips from the hotels expert staff on decorating, cleaning, entertaining and more. Many aspects of how hotels are designed and run can […]

BOSTON (SHNS) – Hotel industry leaders want their workers high up in the line to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, arguing that they continue to face risks and support frontline responders by providing housing for health care workers.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association wrote to the National Governors Association last week urging employees in hotels to fall into Phase 1B of the Centers for Disease Control’s proposed vaccine rollout, which covers essential workers.

“Hotels have been utilized as places to quarantine for many during the pandemic and helped support all levels of government by opening our doors to first responders and medical professionals for a place to stay closer to their hospital or [workplace] as they provide around-the-clock care to patients,” AHLA President Chip Rogers wrote. “Hotel employees also remain on the frontlines, and each day that they come to work, they welcome both global and domestic travelers increasing their likelihood of contracting the virus.”

AHLA runs a “Hospitality for Hope Initiative” to help house emergency and health care workers who need temporary housing to avoid exposing their loved ones, which Rogers said involves more than 17,000 properties.

The hotel industry has been hit particularly hard by the economic crisis, bearing massive layoffs and a sharp decline in business.