Hotels want to help with vaccines

BOSTON (SHNS) – Hotel industry leaders offered thousands of properties across the country as a possible resource to expand COVID-19 vaccination sites nationwide, arguing that they are well-poised to help the Biden administration and state leaders accelerate distribution.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association noted that hotels have significant space, 24/7 operations, parking and refrigeration on site, president and CEO Chip Rogers wrote in a letter to the Biden transition team Thursday.

Earlier in the pandemic, the AHLA launched a “Hospitality for Hope” initiative using more than 20,000 hotels to house emergency and health care workers, and those could be turned around as vaccination sites quickly, Rogers said.

“America’s hotels stand ready to work alongside America’s governors as states continue to move forward in administering the COVID-19 vaccine,” Rogers wrote. “By quickly mobilizing an existing network of sites, hotels can help strengthen the delivery and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in communities across the country to better streamline and build on current state efforts.”