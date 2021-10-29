House and Senate lawmakers approve new district maps

BOSTON (WWLP) – The 2020 census showed us that the Commonwealth experience major population shifts in the last 10 years and now lawmakers have redrawn district lines to make sure everyone has equal representation here on Beacon Hill.

Earlier this month, House and Senate leaders released a draft of the district lines and their proposal was met with strong opposition. Some municipal officials, like the Mayor of Greenfield, were upset to see the city spilt into two separate districts.

Lawmakers defended their district maps by saying it was the best way they could ensure that everyone’s vote was counted the same. The new maps either added or removed constituents from a legislator’s district and in some cases even eliminated a position at the statehouse all together.

That’s true for Berkshire County, where Representative John Barrett of Peru and Representative Paul Mark of Dalton were placed into the same district. Both representatives said they aren’t worried about the change because Rep. Mark is planning to run for Senate to take the seat currently being vacated by Adam Hinds.

Now that the maps have been approved, the changes will take effect. Lawmakers said they are trying to get acclimated with their new districts and connect with the new people that they represent.