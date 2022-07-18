BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State budget has arrived, and 22News is working for you to explain what’s included.

Over two weeks into the fiscal year, the House and Senate are finally planning to pass the State’s budget. Massachusetts has been operating on an interim budget since July 1st.

The finalized $52.7 billion dollar budget arrived at the House clerk’s office last night, 17 days past the deadline. Both the house and senate passed their respective budgets at around $50 billion dollars but allocated their money in different ways.

The conference committee’s job was to find a compromise between the two bills. Bills written by conference committees cannot be amended.

“We’ve produced a really good budget, It’s sound, fiscally responsible, it’s the culmination of a collaborative effort over the course of the last few months and I think that we’ve delivered a very strong document for the people of Massachusetts,” said Representative Todd Smola of Warren.

The House and Senate are expected to vote on and pass the budget Monday. Governor Charlie Baker will be in Colorado until Wednesday, but once he receives the bill, he will have ten days to review it before signing it and returning any amendments and vetoes.

The budget includes nearly $6 billion in Chapter 70 school aid, $2 million in grants for abortion access, and $63.1 million in unrestricted general government aid to cities and towns.

With only 13 days left in the legislative session, House and Senate Democrats will not have a lot of time to work through any budget measures returned by the Governor.