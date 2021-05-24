House brass to back Santiago’s mayoral bid

BOSTON (SHNS) – House Speaker Ron Mariano of Quincy will wade into Boston city politics Tuesday when he plans to formally endorse Rep. Jon Santiago for mayor.

Santiago, a South End Democrat and Boston Medical Center emergency room physician, is one of six major candidates seeking to succeed Labor Secretary Marty Walsh full-time at City Hall, but he is the only member of the Legislature in the race.

Santiago’s campaign said Monday that Mariano will endorse his campaign at a press conference Tuesday at Plaza Betances with other members of the Boston delegation and Majority Leader Claire Cronin of Easton.

Santiago has previously been endorsed by a number of his Beacon Hill colleagues in the Boston delegation, including Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz of the North End, Assistant Majority Leader Michael Moran of Brighton, and Reps. Kevin Honan of Allston, Ed Coppinger of West Roxbury and Dan Ryan of Charlestown.

While Mariano doesn’t necessarily have a constituency in Boston that he could try to swing toward Santiago, the speaker’s clout in the power centers of the capital could help with fundraising should he become active on Santiago’s behalf.

The press conference is planned for 10:30 a.m., and Santiago’s campaign said the lawmakers will be joined by other community leaders and activists supporting the lawmaker. A recent poll conducted by MassINC Polling Group found Santiago tied with the city’s economic development chief John Barros at the bottom of the field with 3 percent.

City Councilor Michelle Wu led the race, according to that poll, with 19 percent, just ahead of the 18 percent supporting Mayor Kim Janey, who stepped up from the City Council after Walsh resigned. Wu and Janey are trailed by City Councilors Annissa Eassaibi George at 6 percent and Andrea Campbell at 4 percent.