BOSTON (SHNS) – Bills addressing workplace violence and the health insurance practice known as step therapy could surface in Wednesday’s House session, but the agenda is not yet set in stone.

The House plans to meet in a formal session Wednesday to take an override vote on Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of legislation creating a pathway for immigrants without legal status to seek Massachusetts driver’s licenses. Speaker Ron Mariano said House lawmakers are also “trying to get a couple other bills ready and prepared.”

“So we have potentially maybe a workplace violence bill and a step therapy bill that we’re trying to get done,” Mariano said after meeting privately Monday afternoon with Gov. Charlie Baker and Senate President Karen Spilka, where the speaker said the top officials discussed matters including the fiscal health of cities and towns and “housekeeping items” as the July 31 end of formal legislative sessions approaches.

Mariano declined to elaborate on specifics of the workplace violence bill he mentioned.

Earlier Monday, the Massachusetts Nurses Association flagged that a workplace violence bill Rep. Denise Garlick filed on behalf of the union earned approval from the Health Care Financing Committee last week and advanced to the House Ways and Means Committee. The Ways and Means Committee is typically the final stop before a bill reaches the House floor.

The MNA said the bill it backs (H 4574) would require health care employers to perform an annual safety risk assessment and develop programs aimed at minimizing danger to staff and patients from workplace violence, provide time off for health care workers who had been assaulted on the job to address legal issues, allow nurses and other health care professionals to use their work address instead of their home address in assault-related legal proceedings, and require semiannual reporting of assaults on health care employees to district attorneys.

A similar bill (S 1605), filed by Sen. Joan Lovely, is pending in the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

The MNA said the need for the bill is underscored by a shooting last week on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in which four people were killed.

“Here in Massachusetts, we know all too well the potential for deadly violence in healthcare that was inflicted on innocent people in Tulsa,” MNA President Katie Murphy said in a statement. “We know the pain of the victims and their families, we grieve with them, and we call for stronger protections for everyone in healthcare.”

Bills have been filed for years proposing changes to step therapy, in which an insurer declines to cover a prescribed option until after a patient tries a cheaper alternative. The Senate unanimously passed a step-therapy bill in July 2020, but it did not get a House vote.

Both the House and Senate this week plan to override Baker’s veto of the license-access bill, which each branch passed with more support than the two-thirds margin necessary for an override. Democrats hold supermajorities in each branch.

The bill (H 4805) would allow immigrants without legal status to apply for and obtain standard state driver’s licenses, provided they show documents proving their identity, date of birth and residency in Massachusetts. Supporters say the legislation will make roads safer by ensuring more drivers are properly trained and licensed, while also helping people who are currently ineligible for licenses get to jobs and family obligations, especially in areas without significant public transit infrastructure.

Baker vetoed the bill on May 27, saying that the Registry of Motor Vehicles lacks the expertise to verify the many types of documents other countries issue.

He said the bill “fails to include any measures to distinguish standard Massachusetts driver’s licenses issued to persons who demonstrate lawful presence from those who do not,” and that it “restricts the Registry’s ability to share citizenship information with those entities responsible for ensuring that only citizens register for and vote in our elections.”

Mariano said that the availability of Real ID licenses, which involve more stringent identity documentation requirements, “gave us an opportunity to differentiate between the license process and the process for drivers that are undocumented, so I felt we answered the question.”

“He doesn’t agree. I understand that,” Mariano said of Baker.

Baker on Monday reiterated his concerns around how the expanded eligibility for driver’s licenses will interact with the state’s automatic voter registration process.

“As the speaker said, I don’t see this the same way the House and the Senate see it,” the Republican governor said. “That’s democracy.”

Senate President Karen Spilka said the bill has language calling for the secretary of state, the office that oversees elections and voting, “to make regulations to make sure that it’s implemented in the way that it is intended.”

“And I think 16 other states have figured this out in various forms,” she said. “I believe Massachusetts can as well.”