House eyes more transparency from advocacy groups

BOSTON (SHNS) – U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is distancing himself from a Beacon Hill debate revolving around transparency at the State House after his campaign’s logo, contact list and an event organizing web page were used by advocates to recruit for their campaign to pressure House Democrats to change their rules.

A group called Students for Markey partnered with Act on Mass to host a virtual event last Friday to build support for the Act on Mass campaign to change the rules regarding how the House operates.

The email invite to an “Act on Mass x Students for Markey Friendbank and Reunion” carried Markey’s campaign logo and a link to Markey’s campaign organizing page on a platform called Mobilize, which is used for event management and volunteer recruitment.

“Senator Markey did not authorize the use of his name nor the Markey campaign logo to weigh in on the internal operations of the Massachusetts state legislature. He has not been, nor will be, involved in the discussion around the rules of debate in the Massachusetts State House,” Markey spokeswoman Giselle Barry told the News Service.

The episode sheds some light on Speaker Ronald Mariano’s decision to ask his Rules Committee to develop guidelines for dealing with what he described as “unregistered, or vaguely-affiliated, advocates and coalitions.”

The House on Thursday approved an order directing the Rules Committee to develop recommendations for interacting with outside coalitions, as well as ways to improve transparency. House lawmakers also voted to extend emergency pandemic-era rules for six months, delaying a debate over rules that usually takes place at the start of every two-year session. Both were passed without debate.

Mariano, in an email to House members Wednesday night, said he’s heard from legislators about an increase in recent years in these types of groups, and has found parameters for interacting with them to be “ill-defined.”

“Members and staff should be readily aware of who they are meeting with, which external groups comprise a coalition, and how those groups are funded,” Mariano cautioned.

Two House officials, who requested anonymity to discuss private deliberations, said legislators have grown frustrated by the tactics used by some advocacy groups that include setting up meetings that lawmakers believe to be with constituents, only to sit down with a group of people who live outside their district.

One of those officials said at least 10 House members received the email with Markey’s logo and raised it with speaker’s office, confused as to whether the junior senator was weighing in. “Members were going insane,” the official said.

While Mariano did not point the finger at any one group, organizations like Raise Up Massachusetts and the MassFiscal Alliance – each with their own agendas – have also grown in influence in recent years.

Raise Up is a coalition of community, faith-based and labor groups who have pushed for progressive causes like a higher minimum wage and a tax on the wealthy, but officials say it’s not always clear who in the coalition is making the decisions. This can make it confusing, especially for junior members and young staff, to know when they meet with an organization what causes they might be associated with.

Similarly, MassFiscal is a conservative watchdog group that advocates against tax increases and higher spending, but is organized as a non-profit and does not disclose its donors. MassFiscal has actively targeted Democrats in recent elections with mailers.

“Speaker Mariano’s comments to House members should be deeply disturbing to anyone committed to transparency and good government. The Speaker is looking to limit how the constituents interact with their elected lawmakers in order to consolidate more authority within his office,” MassFiscal’s Paul Craney said.

Members of Act of Mass, which describes itself as a non-profit that operates on donations and doesn’t take money from corporations, interpreted Mariano’s comments as being directed at least partially at them.

“It’s not clear that it was just us, but to us the letter he sent out last night was a pretty direct response to the organizing that was happening around transparency,” said Ella McDonald, communication organizer for Act on Mass.

The group has been pressuring Democrats to vote to make committee votes public, allow 72 hours before a bill can be moved to the floor for a vote and to reduce the threshold to force a roll call from 16 members to eight.

McDonald declined to comment on the use of Markey’s logo and his Mobilize email list. She referred questions to Students for Markey, which did not return an email.

“This was a relational organizing event to engage people in the campaign for State House transparency,” McDonald said. She said Act on Mass was co-sponsor of the event.

“This is a grassroots effort. Corporations and corporate lobbyists often don’t get the same amount of scrutiny that we are getting,” she said.

Markey’s campaign said the student organizers understand that they made a mistake and have stopped using the senator’s Mobilize page to organize for other causes.

The House’s COVID-19 emergency rules were extended in the House through July 15, with the Rules Committee review to be completed by July 1, according to the order offered by Speaker Mariano.

The order directs the committee to investigate rules, policies and procedures around the House’s scheduling and consideration of legislation and around House administration, “including policies and procedures related to the conduct of advocates including registered lobbyists and unregistered advocates and coalitions.”

Similar to previous versions, the emergency House rules allow representatives to participate in session remotely, with most lawmakers “strongly encouraged” to do so, and spell out procedures for how remote participants can speak and vote on bills.

A new addition to the emergency rules says that the results of all roll call votes must be posted on the Legislature’s website after they are tallied and announced on the floor.

(Katie Lannan contributed reporting)