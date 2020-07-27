House lawmakers approve police reform bill in 93-66 vote

BOSTON (WWLP) – After 35 hours of debate, House lawmakers finally reached an agreement on a major police reform bill, making it the second one to emerge from the Statehouse this month.

The House and Senate police reform bills are now headed to the Conference Committee, where three members of the House and three members of the Senate will need to reach an agreement on a final version.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, House lawmakers passed their police reform bill in a 93 to 66 vote. Many Democrats in the House joined Republicans in opposition, saying the proposals were being rushed.

However, supporters of the bill are hoping to see the final version include all of the recommendations made by the state’s Black and Latino Caucus.

“Which I think if we’re saying we want to listen to the black and brown community right now that would be a good way to do it,” Rep. Sabadosa said.

The Senate passed a different police reform bill earlier this month in a 30 to 7 vote. The House and Senate versions of the bill differ on several key areas including qualified immunity and the ban on tear gas.

The concern now is that the bill, once it emerges from the conference committee won’t have veto-proof margin which could force the