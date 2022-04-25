BOSTON (WWLP) – House lawmakers met Monday to debate their $49 billion budget proposal. The big topic of debate for House members was a temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax.

For weeks now, the legislature has gone back and forth over the best way to put money back into the pockets of residents across the state. House and Senate Republicans have pushed for a temporary suspension of the state’s 24 cent gas tax but their democratic colleagues aren’t too fond of the idea.

“I think what’s important is that the gas tax goes to a lot of important issues in the transportation industry,” said Representative Carlos Gonzalez of Springfield.

Governor Baker has also been pushing for tax breaks, particularly as they relate to real estate taxes. He’s hoping the legislature will take up his plan or include some of the tax breaks that he’s calling for in their budget proposals.

House lawmakers have made it clear that tax breaks likely won’t be included in their next budget. In fact, the temporary gas tax suspension failed Monday by a pretty good margin.

22News will be keeping a close eye on this debate as House lawmakers return to the State House for the next three days.