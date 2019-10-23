House lawmakers consider $1.5B education bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – State representatives are considering a bill to make major investments in K-12 education.

State representatives are still considering 69 amendments that were proposed to the education funding bill, but the version that they pass is expected to be very close to the one approved by the Senate last week.

The Student Opportunity Act gives critical funding to K-12 education over the next seven years. A major focus of that money will provide additional resources for low-income school districts.

“We’re making sure that the kind of education you receive in Massachusetts isn’t dictated by your zip code, it’s dictated by the fact that you’re a resident of Massachusetts,” Rep. Mindy Domb said.

Education advocates disagreed with parts of the bill that were passed by the Senate. They believe school districts should have more flexibility when it comes to spending their money.

Plymouth state Rep. Patrick Kearney filed an amendment to scale back the education commissioner’s authority in order to address their spending concerns.

The Senate didn’t agree on a final version of the education bill until about 10 p.m., and members of the House are expected to wrap up their debate around the same time.