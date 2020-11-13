House lawmakers consider emergency sick leave in FY 2021 budget

BOSTON (WWLP) – Deliberations over the state budget continued on Thursday.

A big item that more than 100 lawmakers have signed on in support of and are hoping to see pass this cycle, would ensure that all Massachusetts workers have access to paid sick leave should they get COVID-19.

The Emergency Paid Sick Time amendment would provide ten additional work-days (or 80 hours) of job-protected paid sick time. That policy would be made available to employees who are not covered by the federal Coronavirus Response Act.

“At this time of surge and the number of cases, we can’t expect people who are sick or who’ve been exposed to someone who is sick and may have coronavirus to stay at home if that jeopardizes their income,” said Carlene Pavlos of the Massachusetts Public Health Association.

There is a reason that lawmakers are trying to include this provision in the state budget. It’s so Massachusetts businesses will get reimbursed for covering the cost of the additional sick time.

Lawmakers didn’t make any decisions on the amendment today, they are expected to resume their budget deliberations on Friday.