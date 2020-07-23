House lawmakers continue their debate on police reform

BOSTON (WWLP) – The House and Senate police reform bills have really been focused around one term ‘qualified immunity’ – which is the protections that officers have from civil lawsuits.

22News spoke to the bill’s sponsor Springfield state representative Carlos Gonzalez about this issue, and he said there’s some misinformation about what the Houses bill actually does, so let me break it down.

The House has proposed a certification and de-certification process for police officers. That means that if an officer is found using excessive force or knowingly violating someone’s rights their certification can be taken away.

“So I believe that once an officer is de-certified if he or she will not be allowed to use qualified immunity as a defense then I think that’s appropriate,” Rep. Gonzalez said.

In the police reform bill passed by the Senate last week, qualified immunity is limited… and would only allow civil lawsuits to proceed if an officer should have reasonably known their behavior violated the law.

So, once the House reaches an agreement on the bill’s language the two branches will need to come together on the issue and they’ll need to send a final version to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.