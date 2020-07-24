House lawmakers enter day 3 of police reform debate

BOSTON (WWLP) – For the third day in a row, House lawmakers have continued their debate on a major police reform package.

With more than 200 amendments to work through, it is unclear if they will be able to get it done before the weekend. So, Speaker DeLeo has advised representatives to prepare for a possible Saturday session.

At the end of the day on Thursday, lawmakers had adopted four individual amendments, consolidated 46 into 2 bundles, and rejected 17. Starting off at 11 a.m. Friday, representatives still needed to take action on 47 amendments.

Despite push back from many of the state’s police chiefs who call the bill a ‘knee jerk’ reaction to what happened in Minneapolis, Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez is hoping to pass legislation that changes the culture of policing here in the Commonwealth.

“Police reform, community relations, building on community relations is going to make a big difference with this legislation and we think that it’s going to improve the lives of everybody in Massachusetts,” Rep. Gonzalez said.

The House has rejected an amendment that would ban officers from using tear gas and other chemical weapons. They are still working out the exact language for the highly contested qualified immunity piece of the bill.