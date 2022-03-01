BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)– In the latest redraft of legislation that representatives are expected to vote on later this week, the House is backing away from a proposal to triple an existing per kilowatt-hour charge on electric customers to fund a new offshore wind industry trust fund.

The House Ways and Means Committee polled its version (H 4515) of House Speaker Ron Mariano’s priority legislation Tuesday morning in preparation for a Thursday formal session on the bill meant to spur greater interest in and investment from the Bay State’s burgeoning offshore wind industry. The redraft that committee members weighed in on diverged from the ratepayer charge proposal included in the version the Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy released about six weeks ago.

“It was the feeling … that this bill does a lot of good things. But one the criticisms that we had heard was the potential effect it would have on the consumer’s electrical bill every month, and we were very concerned about that as being a roadblock to some of the significant changes and the broad sweeping changes that we begin in this bill,” Mariano told the News Service. “So we thought it was best to diffuse those criticisms right up front.”

Before Ways and Means proposed changes, the House’s offshore wind bill called for the 0.5 mill per kilowatt-hour charge that electric customers already pay each month to be increased to 1.5 mill per kilowatt-hour with the additional revenue — about $23 million a year, according to TUE Committee Chairman Jeff Roy — flowing into the proposed Offshore Wind Industry Investment Trust Fund. The TUE Committee draft also called for a new 14.65 mill per therm charge for all natural gas customers.

The House Ways and Means Committee draft still includes the new charge for all natural gas customers but no longer calls for a 1 mill per kilowatt-hour increase in the mandatory charge on electric customers. Instead, revenue from the existing electric customer charge would be diverted from the existing Massachusetts Renewable Energy Trust Fund into the new proposed Offshore Wind Industry Investment Trust Fund until 2032. Revenue from the gas customer charge — also expected to total $23 million per year, Roy said — would continue to be deposited into the existing Massachusetts Renewable Energy Trust Fund, as would the electric customer charge after July 31, 2032.

Broadly, the House’s offshore wind bill would soften the state’s project price cap without scrapping it in every circumstance, would give legislative leaders a chance to appoint two of five seats on a new project selection committee charged specifically with maximizing economic development, would establish a slate of tax credits and incentives for offshore wind companies, and would launch a pilot program to connect high schools with offshore wind industry training opportunities. “This isn’t just a climate bill,” Mariano said. “This is a comprehensive economic and workforce development package. We feel that it addresses an awful lot of issues in the industry itself, not just the building of offshore windmills, but it begins to attack the delivery system and it begins to attack the issues that we have with transmission.”