House leaders takes partisan impasse on rules into weekend

BOSTON (SHNS) – House Democrats and Republicans met for more than five hours but were unable Thursday to compromise on emergency rules or pass legislation authorizing short-term borrowing to ensure that government services are funded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House gaveled in at 10 a.m. and more than five hours later rejected, for the second straight day, a Republican proposal that would sunset rules allowing members to participate in sessions remotely after consideration of the borrowing bill. House Democrats want to put the temporary rules in place throughout the state of emergency, or for the rest of the year.

Earlier in the session, Rep. Sean Garballey, an Arlington Democrat, objected to an attempt by House Minority Leader Brad Jones to take up the borrowing bill proposed by Gov. Charlie Baker and return to the disputed rules later. Republican Rep. David Vieira said it was a “real shame” the bill was not allowed to advance.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo hoped the full House would hold its first remote session on Thursday, but has run into trouble coming up with a rules plan that Republicans will let pass during an informal session when any one member is able to stop any bill or bring a session to an end by doubting the presence of a quorum, as Jones did on Wednesday, and again on Thursday.

Republicans have suggested passing the borrowing bill on to the Senate during an informal session to give the legislation some momentum while work continues on internal House rules. House Democrats appear intent on passing the rules first.

Ultimately, the borrowing bill will need roll call votes in each branch. The House is not currently set up to do that but Senate leaders think they will be able to do so soon, while they work on plans to resume formal sessions sometime in June.

The borrowing bill is intended to safeguard the state’s cash flow, but Baker administration and state Treasury officials have not said whether there is any deadline for passage of the bill, or consequences for not passing it.

There were about three dozen people in the House Thursday, well above the 10-person limit called for in Gov. Baker’s order aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.

Jones said he is not encouraging his caucus to attend informal sessions and recognizes Baker’s limit on gatherings, from which the Legislature is exempt.

“I specifically told my members I’m not requesting that they come in. They are free to come in or not come in,” Jones said. “I appreciate Gov. Baker’s order in people gatherings over 10 but last time I went to the grocery store … there was a lot more than 10 people.”

Assistant Majority Leader Joseph Wagner of Chicopee watched Thursday’s House session online and said he views the emergency rules proposed by Democratic leadership as fair to all members, including House Republicans.

“I think it’s a little frustrating at this point. I thought it would be resolved today,” Wagner said.

The Chicopee Democrat allowed that the proposed rules structure of having people sign up to debate and getting only one chance to speak would be more limiting than during normal times, but he said “these are uncharted waters and unprecedented times.”

“There necessarily has to be guidelines that provide more structure than might otherwise be the case, but they apply equally to every member,” he said.

Wagner said he wasn’t sure how a Rep. Jones proposal to give the speaker and minority leader each a block of speaking time to yield to members of their caucuses would be fair.

“Their agenda, which serves a minority number of members, disadvantages the majority and on that basis it doesn’t make a lot of sense. Why should somebody who represents 40,000 people in Plymouth gain an advantage over someone representing a similar number of people in Chicopee?”

After the session, Jones expressed optimism about negotiations. Thursday’s conversations were a “helpful back and forth that I hope will continue tomorrow and over the weekend to allow us to get to a place that we can move forward on the order.”

“Obviously, it’s the clear preference of the leadership that we get the order done first,” Jones told the News Service. “That being said, there were some helpful, and I’ll even go as far as to say hopeful, discussions about maybe some modifications to the order that might lead us to a consensus that people can live with or tolerate, even if they don’t necessarily completely like it.”

Second Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Paul Donato said negotiations “were very close” and hopes that House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Jones might come to an agreement in the next few days. “We’re ready to start the formal session as soon as we can get this out of the way,” Donato told reporters.

The House and Senate both plan to meet again on Monday.