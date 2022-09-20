BOSTON (State House News Service) – Lawmakers do not intend to intervene and change the proportional formula for returning nearly $3 billion to taxpayers “midstream,” but they will set their sights on reshaping the tax relief law to make it less “regressive” in the future, a top House Democrat said Tuesday.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Aaron Michlewitz told reporters the Legislature is essentially on board with the Baker administration’s plan to ship out checks and direct deposits this fall to give taxpayers their share of the $2.94 billion in excess revenue that state government collected. While some of his Democrat colleagues have called for prompt action to steer more of the money to lower-income earners, Michlewitz said he would rather allow the process laid out in the 1986 voter-approved law to unfold as expected this time around, then rethink it moving forward.

“I certainly think it’s a legitimate gripe of the way the law has been written in the past,” Michlewitz said of complaints that wealthy taxpayers are in line to receive checks worth tens of thousands of dollars. “This law has not been tinkered with in 35 years. We’re not in the process of changing it midstream while this discussion is happening, but I think it is something to maybe look toward to the future of trying to make it a little more equitable and not as regressive as it is currently. We have to see how the process plays itself fully out before we do any of that, but right now, that’s certainly something we’re going to look towards maybe in the next session or beyond.”

The Boston Democrat said he wants to advance some portion of a stalled economic development and tax relief bill “in the shortest period of time possible,” though he did not commit to reviving the exact tax relief measures lawmakers already approved and said much work still needs to be done nearly two months after the Baker administration publicly estimated the impact of the tax cap law known as Chapter 62F.

“It’s an option, but it’s a little too early in the process to be more specific about that,” he said of the tax breaks and rebates both branches approved earlier this year.