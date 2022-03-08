BOSTON (SHNS) – The House is preparing to debate a $1.6 billion mid-year spending bill that would extend into 2023 the state authorization for restaurants to offer expanded outdoor dining and to-go cocktail service.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday morning polled a redrafted version of Gov. Charlie Baker’s $2.5 billion bill (H 4479), giving members of the committee an hour to vote on the new bill. The House has scheduled a formal session on Wednesday where it’s likely to emerge for debate. While Baker proposed $2.5 billion in spending at a net cost of $1.6 billion to the state, the bill prepared by House leadership trimmed the bottom line to $1.6 billion at a cost of $842 million to the state.

The bill includes the $700 million requested by Baker for pandemic-related expenses, including $432.7 million for tests, $72 million for treatments, $45.4 million for expanded vaccine access, $25 million for personal protective equipment and $124 million for related future workforce costs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is projected to reimburse more than $440 million of those expenses.

The House bill also proposes to spend an additional $100 million to repair local roads from winter damage, $100 million in rental assistance, $55 million for rate increases for human service providers, $10 million to support the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees and $140 million to support staffing and program needs at private special education schools.

The state has continued to see strong revenue growth throughout fiscal year 2022, and is currently on pace for another sizable surplus at the end of the year in July. With special pandemic authorization for outdoor dining set to expire on April 1, the House bill would extend that program through April 1, 2023. The state’s permission for restaurants to sell beer, wine and cocktails for take-out is also set to expire this spring, and the bill would extend that authorization from May 1 to April 1, 2023.

Under the bill, recipients of money from the $500 million bonus-pay program for low-income workers created by last year’s American Rescue Plan Act spending bill would not have to pay personal income tax on the checks they receive. The administration said last month that the first round of $500 checks for about 500,000 low-income workers would be sent out by the end of March.