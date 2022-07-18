BOSTON (WWLP) – In a two-day process with nearly 900 amendments, a bill passed that will bring growth opportunities to the Commonwealth.

22News reveals what it will also bring to western Massachusetts.

Last week, the House passed a massive economic development bill that included tax relief measures and incentives for a data center in Westfield. The wide-ranging bill that passed last Thursday will bring investments in health care, support to businesses and a slew of earmarks for local projects.

For tax relief, the bill would give middle-income taxpayers a one-time stimulus check of $250 dollars or $500 dollars for joint filers. It also increases the deduction renters can claim, increases the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit, and increases the state’s child and dependent tax credit.

Included in the legislation were also economic incentives to support an over 2.5 billion dollar data center being developed in Westfield. Data centers are used to store applications and information for other companies.

The legislation allows for a sales tax exemption for equipment if the center is newly constructed or significantly refurbished, is at least 100,000 square feet, has a minimum investment of $50 million dollars over a ten-year period, and maintains at least 100 jobs.

“This data center, the amendment that would help bring this data center to Western Massachusetts, has the potential to be the largest single economic development project in the history of the Commonwealth,”

The proposed location for this center is West of Routes 10 and 202 in Westfield, Massachusetts. If everything goes to plan, the project should begin in 2023.

The Senate plans to vote on the economic development bill this week.