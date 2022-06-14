BOSTON (SHNS) – House lawmakers plan to take up a mental health bill on Thursday, Speaker Ronald Mariano said Monday in an announcement signaling a brighter likelihood that the branches in the coming weeks will together tackle a pressing topic.

“I think it’s going to be released Wednesday, and you’ll have all the details,” Mariano said after meeting privately with Senate President Karen Spilka, Gov. Charlie Baker and other top Beacon Hill officials. In March, Mariano had said the House planned to pursue a bill that would “complement and combine with” the mental health legislation the Senate unanimously passed in November. He used that same language on Monday, though did not offer up specifics of what policies the House is looking to tackle.

“I said from the very beginning that it was meant to complement the Senate’s plan,” the Quincy Democrat said. “And I think you’re going to see the focus on a little bit of a different area than what the Senate went into, but we aim to be creating a complete mental health program for our citizens in the Commonwealth. That’s the goal.”

The Senate bill (S 2584) mandates insurance coverage for an annual mental health exam, similar to an annual physical, would eliminate insurers’ prior authorization for patients who need acute mental health treatment, and set a rate floor to reimburse mental health clinicians at the same level as primary care providers for evaluation and management services. It also includes policies aimed at ending a longstanding problem: long stays in emergency rooms for patients waiting for a psychiatric bed.

The bill Mariano teased could surface in Wednesday’s informal House session before the House fully delves into it on Thursday. House Democrats also plan to meet in a private caucus on Wednesday afternoon, where they’ll likely discuss the bill.