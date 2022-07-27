BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–State-run long-term care facilities for veterans would face new oversight and management requirements under a compromise bill that lawmakers rolled out Wednesday.

More than two years after a devastating COVID-19 outbreak killed 78 veterans who lived at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and nearly two dozen others died from the virus in the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, a conference committee report filed at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday seeks to establish new governance, chain of command and accountability structures for both facilities.

In a joint statement announcing the accord, legislative leaders said the bill will elevate the Department of Veterans Services to a Cabinet-level executive office “with direct reporting to the Governor and the ability to hire and fire superintendents.”

“Nothing can alleviate the pain of the families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, but we can ensure that we act to prevent a similar tragedy in the future,” House Speaker Ron Mariano, Senate President Karen Spilka, and lead conferees Rep. Joseph Wagner and Sen. Michael Rush said in the statement.

Each state-run soldiers’ home would need to be licensed long-term care facilities, and the Department of Public Health would need to conduct inspections at least twice every year and every 30 days during emergencies under the compromise legislation. The bills also call for creation of a statewide Massachusetts Veterans’ Homes Advisory Council to focus on the unique needs of the Holyoke and Chelsea facilities and the veterans they serve as well as local panels.

Lawmakers crafted the divergent House and Senate bills after a legislative commission spent months examining the Holyoke crisis, and the conference committee took close to four months to produce its accord. The conference report could emerge for votes in each chamber as soon as Thursday