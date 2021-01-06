House, Senate extend hectic sessions into Wednesday

BOSTON (SHNS) – Sen. Eric Lesser told the News Service that all six conference committee members had signed off on the economic development bill (H 5250) and that it did not include a sports betting legalization measure favored by the House.

The dealmaking between House and Senate Democrats also led to the filing of a compromise transportation bond (H 5248), which will authorize billions of dollars of spending over multiple years on an array of transportation projects. The $16.5 billion transportation bond bill approved on a voice vote in the House with no debate or explanation at about 1:20 a.m.

Legislation targeting sexual violence on higher education campuses also was sent to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk just before 1 a.m. Lawmakers were unable to get a similar bill finalized at the end of the 2018 session, and almost repeated that feat again.

Around 1 a.m., Senate President Karen Spilka told two reporters at the State House that a craft brewers/beer distributors bill is “moving.” Spilka said the House “had some concerns,” but “we worked with them very closely, and I think we have an agreement to move forward with. So that’s exciting.” Shortly after she spoke, the bill began moving in the House just before 1:30 a.m.

Spilka said equity was a theme that runs through both the economic development and the transportation bond bills, and predicted housing construction will increase across Massachusetts due to provisions in the economic development bill.

Higher Uber and Lyft fees, which were not in either transportation bond bill, were included in the final transportation deal. The Senate had approved fee increases in their budget, Spilka noted. The House had passed higher fees in a revenue bill that died in the Senate.

Conference committees usually limit the content of their bills to matters addressed in the two bills before conferences.

Spilka said she wasn’t sure about an unemployment insurance rate relief bill. “I don’t know. We’ll have to see,” she said.

As the sessions dragged past 1 a.m., she added, “There’s still a bunch of things that we’re waiting for.”