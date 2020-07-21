House, Senate police reform bills differ on qualified immunity language

BOSTON (WWLP) – Last week the state Senate had a rigorous debate over a police reform bill, and now it’s the House’s turn to do the same.

Qualified immunity’ are the keywords in this entire police reform debate, and that’s where the House and Senate seem to differ policy-wise. Qualified immunity is what protects officers from being sued in civil court for their actions on the job.

In the version of the bill passed by the Senate, qualified immunity is limited, and would only allow civil lawsuits to proceed if an officer should have reasonably known their behavior violated the law.

In the House’s version qualified immunity is tied in with a new certification process, and immunity would be revoked in any case that results in the decertification of an officer.

“Most police chiefs and most ranks and file members of the police force want to have good training, they want to have good oversight, they don’t obviously want to be liable for frivolous lawsuits so we’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Rep. Vega said.

House lawmakers said they want to ease tensions between the police and the citizens. They are expected to begin debating that police reform bill on Wednesday.