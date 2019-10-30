House Speaker Robert DeLeo seeking re-election next year

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 69-year-old Winthrop Democrat was first elected as speaker in 2009, and he said he has no plans of leaving anytime soon.

“I’m not sure if I’m ready to say I’d die on the job or anything like that if that’s what you’re getting to,” Speaker Robert DeLeo said.

Speaker DeLeo is on track next February to become the longest-serving speaker in state history. The speaker has the power to appoint members to committees and guide bills as they make their way through the chamber… a process this session that has mostly been done behind closed doors.

“We’re concerned about transparency, and for every term, we try to do whatever we can to make what we do more transparent,” DeLeo added.

This session under DeLeo’s leadership the House passed a historic education reform bill. They also filed several other pieces of legislation that aim to address the housing crisis, congestion issues, and improve public transportation.

DeLeo must still run for re-election next year, win and then win over enough House members to begin another term as speaker in 2021.