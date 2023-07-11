BOSTON (SHNS) – The House on Thursday plans to end a 78-day streak of light sessions with no major lawmaking action, but top Democrats won’t articulate the purpose of their first formal session since April.

Representatives kept their session open for nearly two hours Monday, then adjourned with plans to return in a formal session on Thursday. They did not tee up any legislation before departing, and it’s unclear what business will emerge.

A spokesperson for House Speaker Ron Mariano’s office declined to comment to the News Service on plans for the week. An aide for the House Ways and Means Committee did not respond to an inquiry.

Rep. Aaron Michlewitz is a top negotiator on the overdue fiscal 2024 state budget and a tax relief package. He brushed away a reporter’s question while attending an event about implementation of a law allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire driver’s licenses.

Asked if the Thursday’s session would involve action on the budget, Michlewitz replied, “I’m here for the T-shirt” and held up an orange shirt bearing the message “Your Way Forward.”

Mariano’s office initially advised representatives to prepare for potential formal sessions Wednesday and Thursday. On Monday, the speaker’s team sent an email to representatives informing them of the formal on Thursday — with no specific bills mentioned — and another “potential” formal on Friday.

Across the hall, it’s a different story. The Senate also kept its session open longer than usual Monday, then adjourned with plans to return in another informal session on Thursday.

Representatives and senators have spent 2023 promoting hundreds of bills, most of which remain bottled up at the committee level. There’s a short list of legislation that might emerge in the House this week.

The annual budget for the fiscal year that started July 1 and long-debated tax relief measures are both tied up in closed-door talks led by Michlewitz and his Senate counterpart, Sen. Michael Rodrigues. An annual local road and bridge funding bill has also languished in conference committee negotiations, as has a package of permanent joint rules governing House-Senate interactions this term.

Mariano in February said one of his top priorities would be legislation reforming oversight and management at long-term care facilities. The Elder Affairs Committee favorably advanced a bill (H 3929) in June and sent it to the Health Care Financing Committee, where an aide said Monday that efforts are underway to schedule a hearing.

Another House goal that recently emerged is a sweeping update to the state’s gun laws. That bill is mired in a procedural disagreement — House Democrats wants to send it to the Judiciary Committee, which is co-chaired by bill author Rep. Michael Day, and Senate Democrats want it to be reviewed first by the Public Safety Committee, which has handled previous gun safety measures.

The Legislature is about six months into the two-year term. Internal rules require no major action after Nov. 15 this year or after July 31 next year, so there’s plenty of time for bills to surface in the coming months.

After branch leaders outlined priorities in January, both branches have been slow to act this year. The House last met in a formal session on April 26, when representatives wrapped up work on their fiscal 2024 budget bill.

While Democrats continue their tradition of blowing past deadlines to agree to an annual spending plan, state government is being funded by a $6.66 billion interim budget Gov. Maura Healey filed on June 21, which is designed to cover roughly the month of July.

(Sam Drysdale contributed reporting.)