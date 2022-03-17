BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts lawmakers are poised to take another pass Thursday at creating an educational trail linking Bay State locations important to the fight for women’s rights.

The House Ways and Means Committee began polling its members on a bill (H 3379) that would convene a task force to recommend sites that would form a “Women’s Rights History Trail,” focusing on places that are “historically and thematically associated with the struggle for women’s rights and women’s suffrage” and reflect both geographic and demographic diversity.

The panel would feature members representing the Massachusetts Historical Society, the Commission on the Status of Women and the Mass. Caucus of Women Legislators, among others. It would have until Jan. 1, 2023 to craft its recommendations. The bill orders the transportation secretary and the director of the state Office of Travel and Tourism to develop a program based on the task force’s suggestions, including educational handbooks, maps, signs and vacation itineraries connected to the trail.

Representatives will meet in a full formal session Thursday, where the bill is likely to earn approval. In 2019, the House unanimously approved a similar bill directing transportation and tourism officials to establish a women’s rights history trail. The proposal bottomed out in the Senate Ways and Means Committee and died with the end of the two-year lawmaking session.