Household flame retardant products you should be aware of

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – When companies make products like mattresses, car seats, and furniture they often use some type of flame retardant material, but after researchers found that those same chemicals could cause more toxic smoke, state lawmakers sprung into action.

The proposal, which was filed back in January, drew support from thousands of past and present firefighters who have seen the effects of chemical flame retardants first hand.

Fire officials held several informational events at the statehouse to emphasize that things like toys, car seats, strollers, and household furniture often produce more smoke during a fire if they contain certain flame retardant materials.

The Massachusetts legislature passed the bill and sent it to the governor’s desk where he chose to pocket veto it.

Since it has been refiled, and it will have to go through the two-year legislative process all over again, lawmakers are hoping people will take this opportunity to take a good look at the products they have in their home, and substitute them whenever possible.

To learn more about the flame retardant chemicals that lawmakers want to ban and where they can be found around your home