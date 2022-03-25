CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers rejected the decision of the gas tax relief proposal on Thursday with a 29 to 11 vote.

Massachusetts gas prices started to slowly drop due to a fall in crude oil prices, which peaked after Russia began its war with Ukraine. According to AAA Northeast, gas prices increased to $4.36 a gallon on March 11, but have decreased to a national average of $4.25. If gas taxes would have been paused, gas taxes would have been suspended until prices fell to $3.50.

In a State House News Service interview, Senate Minority Republican Leader Bruce Tarr said, “clearly, we have an obligation to respond,” he said, “this Senate has not historically witnessed such economic pain and not tried to intervene.”

After Massachusetts republicans remained persistent for weeks to suspend the state’s gas tax, Democrats raised concerns, involving violations of state bond agreements.

The state senate is made up of 3 Republicans and 37 Democrats. There were 8 Democrats who joined 3 Republicans in supporting the amendment.

Lawmakers that voted yes:

Ryan Fattman

Patrick O’Connor

Paul Feeney

Marc Pacheco

Barry Finegold

Michael Moore Bruce Tarr

Anne Gobi

Walter Timilty

Mark Montigny

John Velis

Senator John Velis voted yes to suspending the state tax on gasoline until Labor Day.

“I continue to hear from constituents every single day about the high prices they’re paying at the pump and the impact it’s having on their lives. This is especially true for those of us out here in Western Massachusetts. We depend on driving to get to work, to get our kids to school, to get groceries, and get to medical appointments: we simply drive more out here. Connecticut just suspended their gas tax today and it doesn’t make sense to me to send folks across the border when we can do the same at gas stations throughout our communities,” said Senator Velis, who represents 11 Cities and Towns in Hampden and Hampshire County. From families struggling to make ends meet, to seniors living on fixed incomes, so many have told me the difference that even this small tax suspension would make in their lives. I voted for this amendment to provide tangible relief to our residents at a time when they need it.” Senator John Velis

Lawmakers that voted no:

Michael Barrett

Cindy Friedman,

Michael Brady

Adam Gomez,

William Brownsberger

Adam Hinds

Harriette Chandler

Patricia Jehlen

Sonia Chang-Diaz

John Keenan

Nick Collins

Edward Kennedy

Joanne Comerford

James Eldridge

Eric Lesser Cynthia Stone Creem

Jason Lewis

BrendanCrighton

Joan Lovely

John Cronin

Susan Moran

Julian Cyr

Rebecca Rausch

Sal DiDomenico

Michael Rodrigues

Diana DiZoglio

Michael Rush

Lydia Edwards

Karen Spilka

Governor Charlie Baker wasn’t sure about suspending the gas tax until Connecticut’s Legislature suspended theirs with a 25-cent gas tax through June 30, and now he believes the proposal should have been considered.

In a State House News Service interview, Baker said, “I think it’s going to be really important for us as a commonwealth to take seriously the fact that not only are we going to put our people in a position where they will be significantly disadvantaged if they buy gas in Massachusetts, it also creates a dynamic where we’re not really helping them with this particular cost.”

22News has contacted the following lawmakers for further comments that voted no for the amendment: Joanne Comerford, Adam Gomez, Adam Hinds, and Eric Lesser. 22News will update this story as soon as we hear back.