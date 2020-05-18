How Gov. Baker’s re-opening plan will impact western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Starting Monday, places of worship, along with manufacturing and construction companies were given the green light to open.

The businesses included in Phase 1 must abide by strict sanitary guidelines before allowing employees back to work, or servicing the public. Leading up to Monday’s announcement, western Massachusetts lawmakers felt that businesses in their districts should have been given information earlier on how to re-open safely.

“Ya, One thing we’re finding for sure is that business owners want the lead time, the on ramp to start dealing with staffing needs or supplies,” Senator Hinds said.

“We’ll progress through four phases opening more sectors of the economy and activities only when the public health data indicate it’s appropriate to do so,” Governor Baker said.

Over the next several days, service based industries should be preparing for a soft re-opening on May 25, because, next Monday things like hair salons, pet groomers, drive in theaters and beaches to name a few will be able to open as long as they met public health guidelines.

The state has provided a checklist to help employers follow the new guidelines, and access PPE for employees, it can be found here.