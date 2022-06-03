BOSTON (WWLP) – The pandemic has shined a light on many issues facing those who are most vulnerable, including food insecurity.

22News learned about the efforts from lawmakers to stop hunger on college campuses.

One in three students fights food insecurity while working to earn a degree. Two bills on Beacon Hill are hoping to help those who are suffering. During a virtual press conference Wednesday, supporters of the bills aimed to end college hunger spoke to the challenges many college students are facing.

It is estimated that 37% of public college students are food insecure and only 20% of those students utilize food assistance benefits. Those numbers are highest for the Latino, Black, and LGBT communities.

The House and Senate bills would create a hunger-free-campus grant program, authorize the Department of Higher Ed to hire a director for the program, and conduct surveys to understand the need. The Hunger-Free Campus bills would also provide resources to schools to raise awareness and help students enroll for SNAP benefits.

Speakers touched on how inflation and rising costs are keeping many students hungry.

“Our students are coping with historic economic pressures, whether it be escalating costs of college, the burden of student debt, textbooks, the cost of housing and transportation, and in so many cases, childcare,” said Representative Mindy Domb of Amherst.

In December, the Governor signed a $4 Billion dollar bill to spend surplus state tax and federal COVID-19 relief funds, $3.7 million went to college campuses for food insecurity. Safeguards that were made available to students during COVID-19 will expire in July 2022 when the Federal Public Health Emergency comes to an end.

Both bills are in front of the House and Senate ways and means committees. It is now on lawmakers to act before the end of the session at the end of July.