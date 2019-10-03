How much money will the new medical leave program take out of your paycheck?

Breaking News
Boston Statehouse

BOSTON (WWLP) – The new family and medical leave program went into effect Tuesday, meaning you could see a few bucks missing from your next paycheck.

It taxes employers and employees to pay for additional time off should you ever need it. The new program will add a .75 percent tax to your next paycheck.

The maximum that will be taken out of your paycheck is .38 cents for every $100. Under the law, some employers will be required to pay their worker’s contributions, but that depending on the makeup and size of their workforce.

The payroll tax will fund:

  • 12 weeks of paid leave for the birth of a child
  • 20 weeks for personal medical leave
  • 12 weeks to care for a sick family member

Starting on January 1 of 2021, eligible workers could receive up to $850 per week.

NAGE, a union that represents hundreds of state workers wanted to use state funds to cover their staff’s portion, but the Baker Administration opted to have employees cover their share.

