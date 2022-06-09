BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to override Governor Charlie Baker’s veto of a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses in Massachusetts. Wednesday’s override vote passed 119-36, with all but a handful of Democrats voting in favor, and all Republicans voting against. The matter will now move on to the Senate, which is expected to override Baker’s veto as soon as Thursday, allowing it to become law.

Supporters of the bill have said that it would make the state’s roadways safer by ensuring all drivers are licensed and insured, while the governor raised concerns that it could lead to undocumented immigrants being illegally registered to vote.

Here is how western Massachusetts lawmakers voted:

Voting YES to override:

Rep. Brian Ashe (D-Longmeadow)

Rep. Natalie Blais (D-Sunderland)

Rep. Patricia Duffy (D-Holyoke)

Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier (D-Pittsfield)

Rep. Michael Finn (D-West Springfield)

Rep. Carlos Gonzalez (D-Springfield)

Rep. Paul Mark (D-Peru)

Rep. Jacob Oliveira (D-Ludlow)

Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli (D-Lenox)

Rep. Angelo Puppolo (D-Springfield)

Rep. Orlando Ramos (D-Springfield)

Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa (D-Northampton)

Rep. Joseph Wagner (D-Chicopee)

Rep. Susannah Whipps (Ind.-Athol)

Rep. Bud Williams (D-Springfield)

Voting NO to override: