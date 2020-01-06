Humason leaves state Senate seat vacant after officially becoming Westfield mayor

BOSTON (WWLP) – Now that Don Humason is the mayor of Westfield, there’s a vacancy in the state Senate.

Senator Humason spent 17 years in the state Legislature, but now that he’s transitioned into his new role as mayor, a special election will need to be held to fill his seat in the Senate.

Special elections are held when members of the legislature leave their positions to run for a different elected office, or if they choose to retire.

According to Secretary of State William Galvin, who oversees the state’s election process, it’s a tradition in Massachusetts to fill vacancies in the legislature very quickly, making sure areas of the state aren’t left unrepresented for a long period of time.

“It’s well known that cities and towns depend upon their state legislators to make sure their interests are protected at the state level both financially, special acts, and special laws, so filling the vacancy as rapidly as possible is something that we do,” said Secretary Galvin.

The upcoming special election in the second Hampden and Hampshire District is one of five that will be held across the state. Residents in those districts will be able to vote for a new candidate on the same day as the presidential primary, March 3.

A final special election will be held on March 31.

Senator Humason’s departure from the legislature will leave the Republican Party with only four members in the state Senate.