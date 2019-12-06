Hundreds of activists in Boston push to stop climate change

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Hundreds of youth activists took to the Statehouse Friday to call for legislative action to stop climate change.

The group began their day at Copley Square where they were joined by Senator Ed Markey, the sponsor of a massive climate change bill called the green new deal.

They then marched to the Statehouse to share their support for climate initiatives on state and local levels.

“Hey, Bake step off it put people over profit,” climate activists tried to get the attention of state representatives and state senators who are considering bills that aim to address climate change.

The group chanted "Hey Baker step off it put people over profit" and "This is what democracy looks like"

This is about all of us, this is a global threat it’s an existential threat and I would say we really need to take it seriously.

Protesters held signs that read, ‘Raise your voice, not the sea levels’ and ‘Don’t be a fossil fool.’

From old to young, the protesters all want the same thing, legislative action to stop climate change.

Climate change is an emergency, we can’t step back and say that the impacts of this are gonna be felt in the future, we’re feeling them right now and so we need immediate action we need to declare a climate emergency.

The group chanted outside the House chamber, the Senate chamber and the Governor’s office to show that climate change cannot be ignored.

The last phase of the demonstration was a sit-in at the Governor’s office which ended not too long ago, State Police Officers said they would arrest anyone who refuses to move after 5:00 p.m.